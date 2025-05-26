Macron’s office plays down video of French President being ‘slapped by wife’

Emmanuel Macron's office has been forced to play down a video in which his wife, Brigitte, appeared to slap of push him in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam at the start of a Southeast Asia tour.

The French President’s wife, Brigitte Macron appears to shove her husband before he descended from the presidential plane on Sunday.

She remained hidden behind the plane's fuselage, blocking any view of her body language. The couple then descended the steps together.

An Elysee official played down the moment, denying it showed an argument between the couple: "It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh."