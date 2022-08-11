Energy cost saving tips for households preparing for winter

As households across the UK brace for further cost-of-living challenges as we enter the winter months, this video lays out some tips to help cut down on energy bills.

The energy cap is set to rise from £1,971 to around £3,582 in October, and then hit more than £4,200 in January.

Some advice given in this clip includes ensuring that no unused electronic items are left on standby, and ditching the tumble drier.

Charities and human rights groups have called for the government to take immediate action in the cost-of-living crisis.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.