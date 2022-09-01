Boris Johnson has advised people to spend £20 on a new kettle to save £10 on their yearly electricity bill, prompting ridicule from some social media users.

Speaking in Suffolk, the outgoing prime minister said: “If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it. But if you get a new one you will save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”

“Is he seriously out of touch, or is it that he just doesn’t care, or both?” Labour shadow business minister Bill Esterson said.

