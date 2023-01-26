‘More dolphins, fewer rats’: Eric Adams describes future of New York

Eric Adams revealed his plans New York City for in his second State of the City address on Thursday, 26 January.

The mayor outlined a "working people's agenda" at the Queen’s Theatre in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

The agenda is based on four pillars: jobs, safety, care, and housing.

Mr Adams has also announced plans to invest $150m into “proven harm reduction and treatment programs" and promised a greener future for the city.

"More dolphins, fewer rats," he said.

