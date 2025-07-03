This is the moment a U.S. influencer and teen pilot landed without authorisation in Chilean Antarctica, prompting his arrest.

Ethan Guo, 19, was flying a Cessna 182 from Punta Arenas on Saturday, June 28, when he diverted from his approved flight plan and touched down at Teniente Rodolfo Marsh Martin Airport in Antarctica.

He appeared before a Chilean judge via video on Sunday, June 29, and claimed technical issues forced the diversion, according to his lawyer.

Guo was attempting to become “the first person in history to fly solo to all seven continents in a small aircraft and raise $1 million for cancer research,” according to his website.