Emily Thornberry has suggested that “no government could recommend” the UK rejoins the European Union.

The shadow attorney general also said that it would be “impossible” to rejoin on the same terms the country was on before, urging the public to “move forward”.

“We lost, we’re out of the European Union... no government could recommend that we rejoin,” Ms Thornberry said.

“We have to accept where we are, make the best of it and move forward because frankly, our country is stuck.”

