Euston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots

Video from inside the church shows the moments after four women and two children were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside a funeral.

This footage, filmed inside St Aloysius Church, captured the chaos and panic among the congregation on Saturday, 14 January.

One person can be heard exclaiming "we need to get out" as funeralgoers scrambled to hide and react to the incident.

A seven-year-old was left in critical condition by the shooting at the funeral being held for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart.

