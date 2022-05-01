Civilians evacuated from Azovstal plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Russian Defense Ministry released a video on Sunday (1 May) that shows civilians leaving the Azostal plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Mariupol has been largely destroyed by Russian forces, who are pushing to form a land link between areas under Russian control in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The evacuation of civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has seen around 100 people on their way to safety, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The civilians are heading to “a controlled area,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.