Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:21
Excavator operator skilfully drives machine off truck in Egypt
A skilled excavator operator has gone viral on social media after carefully driving his machine off the back of a truck in Egypt.
Footage shows the driver first bringing the digger to the edge of the truck, allowing it to slowly fall to the ground, using the bucket to keep his machine finely balanced.
He then spins the cab 180 degrees and backs the digger onto the road, landing with minimal force as passers-by look on.
The driver’s skilful actions caught the attention of many on Twitter, with one person even calling the driver’s effort “heroic”.
Up next
00:44
London mural celebrates England team after racist backlash following loss on penalties
00:58
Shopping mall burns after looting in South Africa
00:28
Rare 2,200-year-old coins unearthed by archaeologists working on HS2
00:44
Hundreds of protesters block Semoran Boulevard in US in support of Cuba
01:34
Shark lunges at boat in incredible real-life 'Jaws' moment
00:39
Oregon wildfires seen from space in dramatic satellite footage
01:21
Olivia Rodrigo urges 'all communities' to get vaccine in White House statement
00:58
Shopping mall burns after looting in South Africa
00:29
Fire rages at Iraq Covid hospital in devastating footage
01:21
Excavator operator skilfully drives machine off truck in Egypt
00:29
Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground
01:11
Moment hungry alligator gobbles frog while blocking traffic in Texas flood
00:36
Fuel tanker crashes and explodes on Michigan highway
00:28
Driver abandons car as heavy floods hit London
00:39
London roads underwater after torrential rain causes flooding
00:25
Thousands of fish dropped from plane to restock Utah lakes
04:16
Vandalised Marcus Rashford mural covered in supportive messages
00:41
Boris Johnson dodges question about taking the knee after England players suffer abuse
00:30
England players immediately remove medals following Euro 2020 final defeat
00:50
River of mud pours down street in India after cloudburst triggers flash flood
00:53
Headcam captures stunning wingsuit jump in the Swiss Alps
01:29
Euro 2020 final round-up: Italy beat England on penalties at Wembley
00:33
‘It’s coming to Rome’: Bonucci taunts England after Italy win Euro 2020
00:27
Prince George reacts to England’s defeat at Euro 2020 final
00:23
England fans break through security at Wembley without tickets for Euro 2020 final
00:18
David Beckham and Tom Cruise fist-bump at Euro 2020 final
00:52
Euro 2020 final: Ecstatic England fans celebrate Luke Shaw goal
00:26
England fans get into the spirit at London train stations ahead of Euro 2020 final
00:37
Baby deer rescued from Russian wildfires
00:52
Fountains of fiery lava spew from Mount Etna in breathtaking overnight show
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
01:32
Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand
00:52
England fans climb on London buses after Euro 2020 semi-final win
01:01
Royal Albert Hall plays special rendition of 'Three Lions' on Grand Organ
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
00:44
Storm Elsa approaches Florida as rescue crews battle the elements in Miami condo search
01:26
Boris Johnson confirms 19 July end to face masks and social distancing
00:36
Tory MP shouts ‘hallelujah’ as Sajid Javid announces end to social distancing
00:50
Moment Kim Leadbeater is sworn in as Labour MP for Batley and Spen
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
01:11
Mark Zuckerberg wakeboards across lake waving US flag
00:18
Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu jokes she has ‘to do more laundry’ after win
01:20
Biden celebrates Independence Day with huge fireworks display
02:04
Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once
00:32
‘It’s so beautiful out here': Taikonauts assemble robotic arm in first space walk
00:46
Military plane crashes in the Philippines
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
01:02
Taal volcano begins erupting in spectacularly violent display
01:38
Canadian town engulfed by flames following heatwave
01:00
Search continues for people missing after landslides in Japan
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
00:52
Moment Princess Diana statue unveiled by Harry and William at Kensington Palace
00:30
Prince William and Harry arrive smiling ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue
00:37
BBC reporter mistakenly refers to Bill Cosby as ‘Bill Clinton’
03:06
Timelapse videos show sheer power of ice-breaking ships moving through Arctic waters
00:38
Dramatic moment cliff collapses into Lake Superior
01:36
Wimbledon: Eight of the weirdest traditions at The Championships
00:55
Fire crews fight huge blaze in Southern California national forest
01:35
‘Who are ya’ - Children taunt Germany ahead of England match
00:32
Volcano erupts in Costa Rica sending ash 2km high
00:59
NBA legend Charles Barkley struggles to turn his phone off on live TV
01:59
Huge bush fire breaks out dangerously close to a busy freeway in California
01:04
Joe Biden tells Israel president he won't tolerate nuclear Iran
00:45
Driver going wrong way on motorway stopped by police
00:48
Rescue dog searches rubble for survivors after Miami building collapse
00:27
Extinction Rebellion dump 7 tonnes of manure outside Daily Mail office
01:04
Fire engulfs boats at Hong Kong typhoon shelter
00:35
Sajid Javid ‘honoured’ to be new Health Secretary after Matt Hancock resignation
01:34
Wimbledon in numbers: Expected 2021 attendance and the most exciting records
02:08
Matt Hancock's coronavirus pandemic controversies
01:53
Key moments from Derek Chauvin sentencing
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
01:59
George Floyd’s daughter Gianna gives heartbreaking statement
01:03
Archaeologists discover ‘first of its kind’ sunken settlement off the Croatian coast
01:03
‘Sea snot’ clogs up Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming
06:42
How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
00:59
China’s wandering wild elephant herd comes dangerously close to humans
00:42
England fans celebrate goal against Czech Republic
00:17
Cows stampede through California town after escaping from slaughterhouse
00:59
Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off
01:57
Loggerhead sea turtle found swimming circles undergoes MRI scan
00:43
Explorers take plunge in sub-zero water to celebrate winter solstice
00:42
Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window
00:48
'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression
01:48
US Coast Guard rescues two people from river
00:30
Friendly dolphin performs backflips for divers off Bahamas coast
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
00:36
US Navy tests warship with megablast in Atlantic
00:26
Elephant breaks into Thai kitchen to scrounge for salty snacks
01:43
Italian police seize six tonnes of hashish on US flagged yacht off the west coast of Sicily
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
00:29
Euro 2020: Cheers as Scotland fan slides through puddle in London
01:06
Scottish fans react to Euro 2020 draw with England
00:42
Vast amounts of litter left in the streets of London while some Scotland fans report for trash duty before kick off
00:26
Huge crowd of Scotland fans take over Leicester Square ahead of Euro 2020 match
00:24
Fans conga through Leicester Square ahead Euro 2020 match
01:11
Scotland fans predict victory as they gather in London’s Soho ahead of England Euro 2020 clash
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
00:32
Scotland fans chant in London tube stations ahead of England Euro 2020 clash
01:21
Olivia Rodrigo urges 'all communities' to get vaccine in White House statement
00:00
Watch in full as Olivia Rodrigo appears at White House press briefing
01:31
Wildfire raging near Yosemite National Park burns some 9,500 acres
02:59
Roy Moore tried, and failed, to sue Sacha Baron Cohen over this clip
00:28
Passengers made to put hands up over ‘security threat’ on American Airlines flight
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
00:44
Kidnapped 6-year-old girl rescued by police in harrowing bodycam footage
00:21
Drivers dodge fallen boulders on California freeway after earthquake
00:56
Miami authorities remove large piece of rubble from building collapse
00:40
Trump tells supporters ‘We will never back down’
01:53
Key moments from Derek Chauvin sentencing
00:50
‘What were you thinking?’: Terrence Floyd addresses Chauvin in court
00:30
Moment 10-year-old rescued from collapsed Florida apartment building
00:54
Miami building collapse: Dogs help with search effort after deadly incident
01:02
Valedictorian’s mic cut off during speech about coming out
00:28
Capitol rioter attacks police officers as crowd chant ‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’ in new footage
01:01
Shocking new video shows Capitol rioter charging police with flagpole
02:03
Over 900 Wyoming toads released into wild in biggest ever release of species
00:44
Nevada wildfire forces evacuations
00:57
Family of ducks waddle through Brooklyn, stopping off at bagel shop
00:00
Watch in full: Joe Biden holds Nato summit press conference
00:15
Mugger punches woman and steals her phone in brazen daylight robbery
02:32
Group stranded on inflatable flamingo rescued by US coast guard
01:24
Biden ‘not taking advice from Trump’ on border, White House says
00:38
Kamala Harris tells undocumented migrants in Guatemala: ‘Do not come to US’
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
01:15
Protestors take to the street in Minneapolis after deadly police shooting
00:30
Mob dances on cop car after officers break up house party
00:22
Adorable moment skateboarder averts potential wipeout by scooping up little boy
00:50
Cops wrestle writhing alligator found on Mississippi lawn
00:30
Wildfire gets dangerously close to California TV station
00:49
Bodycam video shows shackled Ronald Greene being ordered to stay facedown during arrest.mp4
00:46
Brawl erupts between pro-Palestinian activists and Jewish diners in Los Angeles
01:07
Virginia police officer lifts car to save trapped woman
00:00
Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press briefing
01:13
New York mayor de Blasio eats Shake Shack during Covid briefing
00:56
Joe Biden chokes up when asked how son Beau would judge first 100 days of presidency
01:15
Paul Gosar describes Capitol insurrectionists as ‘peaceful patriots’
00:45
Trump official refuses to say if he discussed overturning election
00:00
Watch live as Joe Biden speaks about Covid vaccine effort
00:28
White House won’t say if Colonial paid ransom over DarkSide hacking demands
00:45
Stacey Abrams slams Republican 'big lie' of voter fraud
02:10
Elon Musk jokes about Dogecoin on SNL
01:43
AOC shares 'day in the life' video from New York vaccine event
01:54
Biden claims April jobs report is ‘rebuttal’ to idea Americans don’t want to work
01:09
Jen Psaki moves on after Newsmax reporter pushes Wuhan conspiracy theories
00:48
Moment police officer crashes car during drag race
00:35
Mitch McConnell says '100 per cent' of his focus is on stopping Biden
00:36
Jill Biden surprises teacher of the year during TV interview
00:19
White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him
01:19
Joe Biden unveils target of 70% of Americans vaccinated by 4 July
00:31
Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’
00:33
Bernie Sanders says US has 'moral responsibility' to waive vaccine patents
00:31
Biden interrupted by chants of ‘end detentions now’ at Georgia rally
00:35
MSNBC host attacks West Virginia governor over transgender law
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
00:27
Mike Pence criticises Biden administration in first speech since leaving office
00:35
Michael Cohen says Rudy Giuliani will be 'thrown under the bus' next
00:27
Doug Emhoff seen blowing kisses to Kamala during joint session
04:42
Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress
00:45
'America is not a racist country', says Republican senator Tim Scott
00:31
Biden tells transgender Americans 'Your president has your back'
00:59
GOP legislator confronted for suggesting there is 'good side' to slavery
00:58
White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks
00:45
Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds
00:49
Vandal shatters glass at synagogue in New York
00:47
Tucker Carlson says kids wearing masks is ‘child abuse’ in anti-mask rant
00:28
Authorities said they wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown bodycam video
00:53
New York governor says he won't resign even if Attorney General's investigation shows misconduct
01:16
DOJ announces investigation into Louisville police after Breonna Taylor killing
00:52
Chauvin prosecutor says he felt 'a little bad’ for the killer police officer
01:03
Arizona lawmaker demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in voting rights debate
00:20
Crowds take part in inaugural Josh Swain fight
00:47
It's exactly a year since Trump suggested using bleach to treat Covid
01:01
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches crewed mission to ISS
01:00
Lincoln Project attack ad says ‘everyone’ calls Trump ‘old’ and ‘impotent’
00:55
Mike Lindell rants against Facebook fact checker Alan Duke
02:18
Stacey Abrams lists new Georgia voting bill provisions she objects to
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
03:57
Key moments from the Derek Chauvin murder trial
01:54
'What's right is right': Minnesota crowd reacts to Chauvin verdict
02:48
Derek Chauvin found guilty on all murder charges
01:22
Floyd's murder 'ripped the blinders off' systemic racism in US, says Biden
00:52
Trump considering 2024 presidential run
00:39
Mike Lindell pranked on live TV by fake Trump caller
02:22
Elderly dementia patient violently arrested in Colorado
00:40
Moment reckless driver jumps opening drawbridge
00:54
Newly released body cam footage shows the shooting of Adam Toledo
01:16
Derek Chauvin refuses to testify in George Floyd murder trial
00:55
Pelosi shoots down Democratic bill to expand Supreme Court
00:32
Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing third Covid wave
02:49
Biden announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
01:23
Cardiologist says police killed George Floyd
03:16
Black Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police officer
01:08
Matt Gaetz claims support of Trump and Taylor Greene after sex trafficking allegations
00:53
Joe Biden comments on passing of Prince Philip
04:55
The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis
07:07
Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?
03:50
What is causing the Australian mouse plague?
05:37
What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?
05:26
The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus
05:05
Five technologies fighting the climate crisis
06:18
Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis
04:50
What's going on with Dogecoin?
07:09
How oil fields are poisoning Iraq
02:55
Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors
04:29
How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?
04:08
What you need to know about the coronavirus variants
04:05
How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?
07:00
How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born
04:15
Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?
04:56
Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?
12:45
Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget
03:45
What can we expect from the 2021 budget?
08:18
What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?
07:01
The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?
07:28
Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline
07:02
On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive
06:58
What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?
18:36
President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA
05:18
The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history
04:50
I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing
03:23
Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest
04:17
What will travel be like post Brexit?
06:52
I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?
05:44
The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency
01:46
Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign
07:07
After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy
00:53
Euro 2020: Aerial view of Saka's shot shows loneliness of missing a penalty
01:43
England shouldn’t host World Cup until issues are solved, Anton Ferdinand says
04:32
Hundreds of anti-racism protesters take the knee at Marcus Rashford mural
01:42
Tokyo 2020: Protesters call for Olympics to be cancelled amid pandemic
00:26
England fans get into the spirit at London train stations ahead of Euro 2020 final
00:33
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo for subdued unveiling ceremony
00:37
Jose Mourinho interrupts Roma press conference to rip down window panel
01:13
Tokyo 2020: Olympics to be held without spectators as Japan issues state of emergency
00:50
Cristiano Ronaldo vacations on $7m yacht after crashing out of Euro 2020
03:29
Tokyo 2020: Sport climbing to make debut at Olympic Games
00:40
Euro 2020: ‘Psychic’ sausage dog predicts outcome of opening game
00:57
Tokyo 2020: All you need to know ahead of the Olympic Games
01:59
Sergio Ramos: Spain star’s impressive career at Real Madrid in numbers
00:59
NBA legend Charles Barkley struggles to turn his phone off on live TV
00:28
Predicting pigs back England over Germany for last-16 clash
01:20
Wimbledon 2021: What to expect as the new-look championships return
01:34
Wimbledon in numbers: Expected 2021 attendance and the most exciting records
00:29
Fan's cardboard banner causes huge Tour de France crash
00:59
Mo Farah misses out on Olympics after falling short of 10,000m qualifying time
01:00
John Cena WWE return: Hollywood star confirms he will ‘definitely’ be back
00:26
Olympics: Transgender athlete CeCe Telfer not allowed to compete in US trials
01:08
UEFA confirm away goals rule will be scrapped in European club football next season
01:03
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal star equals international goalscoring record at Euro 2020
00:27
Major League Baseball player pulls down pants during substance check
00:42
Cricketer hits a six... and smashes his own car window
01:33
Tour de France in numbers
00:00
Gareth Southgate gives press conference ahead of England vs Czech Republic
01:20
Tokyo Olympics cap crowds at 10,000
00:32
Ecstatic Wales fans in Cardiff celebrate 2-0 Euros win over Turkey
00:23
‘Water!’ Cristiano Ronaldo angrily removes coke bottles at press conference
00:58
Denmark did not want to play after Eriksen collapse, says Schmeichel
01:16
Manager Steve Clarke looks ahead to Scotland versus Czech Republic Euro game
00:14
Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch
05:32
How Denmark team doctor saved Christian Eriksen’s life
00:38
England fans boo team before being drowned out by cheers at Euro 2020
00:51
England national anthem rings out ahead of Euro 2020 clash with Croatia
01:40
'We need you': England football asks fans for support in emotional video
01:13
BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment
00:17
‘Chris, Chris…I love you’: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate
01:41
Football world reacts after Christian Eriksen collapses at Euro 2020
00:32
Denmark vs Finland resumes after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch
00:44
Fans chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ after player’s collapse at Euro 2020
00:50
Sven Goran-Eriksson’s interview disrupted by calls from persistent Lembit Opik
01:19
Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘ignorant’ fans who boo players taking the knee
00:53
Jake Paul supports brother Logan during fight with Floyd Mayweather
01:22
Gareth Southgate responds to Roy Keane's Jordan Henderson Euros inclusion criticism
00:54
Gareth Southgate vows England players will continue taking knee after more boos
00:28
Logan Paul reacts to his fight against Floyd Mayweather
00:27
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face-off in final press conference ahead of boxing match
00:24
Partick Thistle announce new signing with hilarious mash-up video
01:06
Gareth Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee
01:12
Cows invade cricket pitch and bring match to a halt
00:37
Serena Williams wishes she could give Naomi Osaka ‘hug’ amid French Open controversy
00:22
Fan throws popcorn at NBA star Russell Westbrook as he leaves court
01:21
Manchester United must use Europa League pain to rebuild, Solksjaer says
00:42
Unai Emery explains importance of Villarreal’s Europa League victory over Manchester United
00:52
‘Devastated’ Man United fans react after Europa League final loss
00:00
Watch in full: Ole Gunnar Solskjær holds press conference ahead of Europa League final
00:42
Brooks Koepka can’t mask disdain towards Bryson DeChambeau
01:21
Chelsea and Leicester will go head to head in the 140th FA Cup final at Wembley
00:24
Jake Paul gets tattoo of Floyd Mayweather’s hat
00:20
Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul scuffle at press conference for Logan Paul fight
03:03
2021 British and Irish Lions squad revealed
00:39
Manchester United co-owner refuses to apologise to fans after ESL debacle
02:24
Trailer released for Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In
00:30
Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch and set off flares
00:28
Tyson Fury calls Eddie Hearn an ‘absolute w*****’
00:41
Brendan Rodgers responds to Tottenham speculation
00:55
LeBron James explains now-deleted tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting
01:24
Simone Biles announces partnership with Athleta
00:41
Spurs need to win trophies to keep Harry Kane, says Woodgate
00:31
Chelsea fans react as club withdraws from Super League
00:43
Mikel Arteta: ‘We want to listen to fans’ over Super League
02:27
Liverpool owner apologises to fans over Super League plan
00:53
European Super League all about the money, says Harry Redknapp
00:46
Boris Johnson vows to block European Super League
00:59
Gary Neville condemns plans for European Super League
01:03
Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League
00:23
‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada
00:40
Sun rises over Aintree ahead of Grand National
01:02
Mourinho interrupts presser to pay tribute to Prince Philip
00:34
Solskjaer explains Luke Shaw half-time substitution in Man Utd win
01:33
Rugby player develops device to track head trauma
00:41
Jurgen Klopp accuses referee of having ‘personal’ issue with Sadio Mane
00:51
Dustin Johnson talks up timely form ahead of Masters defence
02:19:44
Extreme E: Watch round 2 of Desert X Prix qualifying live
00:40
Tributes left to Yeovil captain Lee Collins
00:42
Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen crashes during Desert X Prix qualifying
01:10:39
Watch live as soccer player Megan Rapinoe testifies on equal pay
00:46
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on Man Utd loss to Leicester in FA Cup
00:37
Pep Guardiola: What Manchester City have achieved in the last four months is incredible
01:28
Maggie Alphonsi hails prospect of women’s Lions team as a game-changer
01:27
Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' with win over Man Utd in FA Cup
00:36
Joe Hart apologises for ‘job done’ social media post after Europa League exit
01:04
Mikel Arteta hits out at international fixtures- 'It becomes really dangerous'
01:07
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid- Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea
00:43
Sabine Schmitz attempts to drive transit van around Nurburgring in 2004 Top Gear episode
01:17
Klopp ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Liverpool’s ‘dirty three points’ at Wolves
00:48
Bristol Bears' Max Lahiff gives entertaining pre-match interview
00:38
Basketball commentator calls players N-word for kneeling during national anthem
00:44
Military planes called in to tackle wildfires ravaging Russia
00:58
Prince Charles says farming is ‘central to the survival of the planet’
01:31
Wildfire raging near Yosemite National Park burns some 9,500 acres
00:38
Barcelona blanketed by smoke from wildfire
00:00
Watch live EU commissioners release draft of new climate policy proposals
02:04
Canada Indigenous communities advocate traditional techniques to prevent wildfires
01:00
Hellish scenes as wildfires spread across western US
01:44
Manatees dying in record numbers in Florida as food source dries up
00:25
Thousands of fish dropped from plane to restock Utah lakes
00:46
Baby beaver born on Exmoor for first time in 400 years
02:01
California swelters as another heat wave brings record-smashing temperatures
01:29
Goats become unlikely tool in California’s battle against wildfires
00:30
‘Tornado’-like cloud sweeps through County Durham
00:21
Drivers dodge fallen boulders on California freeway after earthquake
00:27
Heavy rain floods New York subway stations as Storm Elsa nears
00:49
Giant pandas no longer endangered but still ‘vulnerable’, says China
02:11
Elephants weighing 25 tonnes to be flown from Kent to Kenya in world first
00:25
Thick green algae blankets sea off China’s coast in worst bloom on record
00:34
Australian divers urged to eat fast-spreading sea urchins
00:21
Prince Charles test-drives hydrogen-powered car in Wales
02:27
Drone footage shows the devastating impact of California drought
06:53
Meet the all-female firefighting crew tackling California wildfires
01:03
‘Sea snot’ clogs up Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming
01:19
UK’s first ‘biobank’ archives samples from endangered species in effort to protect biodiversity
01:04
Deschamps: 'No one in France squad blames Mbappe'
01:48
Kylian Mbappé's devastating speed
01:10
Deschamps focused on France not Portugal
01:22
Erling Haaland's rise to superstardom
01:11
Sergio Ramos: 'The time has come to say goodbye to Real Madrid'
01:28
Behind the scenes: Barcelona's new kit 2021/22 reveal
00:35
Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at press conference following Ronaldo’s Coca Cola stunt
01:11
Cristiano Ronaldo on a possible move to Man United or PSG
01:16
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's top three goals in LaLiga
00:32
Diogo Jota: 'There's no extra pressure for being the champions'
01:10
Wijnaldum ready for fresh challenge after completing PSG move
01:32
Luka Modrić's Top Five Spurs Goals
01:43
Marcus Thuram’s best goals for Gladbach
02:29
All Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020-21 Serie A and Coppa Italia goals
00:31
João Cancelo on Busquets testing positive for Covid after Portugal vs Spain
01:36
Azpilicueta on winning the Champions League and returning to the Spanish national team
01:32
Arsenal Women's best moments of 2020-21
00:37
Carlo Ancelotti has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach
01:30
Eric Garcia rejoins FC Barcelona
01:32
Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'
01:15
Joan Laporta: 'The new contract with Messi is going well, but it's not done'
00:50
Villarreal celebrate Europa League triumph
01:39
Sylvinho's first training session as Corinthians boss
00:32
Luka Modrić extends contract until 2022
01:18
Zinedine Zidane: 'I congratulate my players because they've given it their all'
01:26
Van Dijk on recovery and playing in front of fans next season
01:20
Real Madrid begin preparations for the final game of the LaLiga
04:01
Exclusive: Angel Di Maria looks back on his best PSG assists
01:02
Scott Brown's unforgettable Celtic career
01:16
Klopp on Alisson goal: 'If Giroud scores this goal, everyone calls it world class'
01:28
FC Barcelona Women celebrate Champions League win vs Chelsea
00:30
Karamoko Dembele's first senior goal for Celtic
01:28
Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Serie A goals
01:27
Pep Guardiola's Premier League hat-trick
01:16
Pep Guardiola: Premier League is toughest league by far
01:15
Jadon Sancho's best DFB Cup moments
03:25
Neymar Jr extends his contract with PSG
01:05
Behind the scenes: Villarreal celebrate reaching first-ever European final
00:52
Chelsea’s classic strikes against Manchester City
01:10
Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League
00:40
Harry Kane's first Premier League goal
01:35
Ederson’s incredible passing range
01:30
Pitchside: Brilliant Trossard helps Brighton thrash Newcastle
01:22
Mason Mount's rise through Chelsea's ranks
01:31
Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal
01:30
Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace
01:30
Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training
01:34
The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21
00:53
Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21
00:53
Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’
01:20
João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21
01:26
Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21
01:28
Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'
01:29
Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21
01:30
Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21
01:38
Raheem Sterling ferocious speed
01:22
Ferran Torres' superb pace
01:10
Speed demons: Kyle Walker
01:10
Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember
01:33
Gareth Bale's fantastic speed
00:49
福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲
03:03
Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments
00:49
Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros
01:27
Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season
01:27
Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21
01:15
德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色
01:15
De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement
01:09
De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo
01:30
Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton
01:46
Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs
01:28
Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21
00:57
Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season
01:29
İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign
01:30
Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21
01:26
Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League
01:06
Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign
01:33
All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals
01:29
All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season
00:46
Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21
01:48
Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy
01:19
Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season
01:05
Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United
00:52
Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style
01:20
Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League
01:19
Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season
01:19
Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool
01:26
Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21
01:22
Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season
01:31
Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season
01:30
The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds
00:36
Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal
01:36
Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21
01:09
Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
01:25
Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final
01:29
City stars train in Porto before Champions League final
01:35
Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21
01:04
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround
01:53
Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final
01:30
Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final
01:36
Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United
01:11
Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season
01:16
Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals
01:33
Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League
01:18
Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour
01:24
Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:27
Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea
01:28
Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City
01:36
Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season
01:47
Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season
01:36
Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing
01:01
Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21
01:23
Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates
01:30
Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign
01:42
Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season
01:15
Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance
01:30
Man City stars prepare for Champions League final
01:26
Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit
00:42
Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match
01:37
Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester
01:03
Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions
00:52
Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad
01:27
Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)
01:27
Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace
01:54
Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday
01:47
Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit
01:10
Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support
00:41
Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton
01:18
Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal
01:30
Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield
01:24
专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员
01:14
Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool
01:30
Pitchside view: Brighton beat Man City in thrilling home finale
00:52
Mason: We're so excited to play in front of our supporters
01:02
Klopp on Mo Salah and race for top four
01:09
The first European Cup triumph
01:28
César Azpilicueta proud to captain Chelsea, hails N'Golo Kanté
01:19
Tuchel: I'm speechless, it's for my parents, family and kids
00:57
Pep on UCL final: 'We will work to comeback one day'
01:08
Chelsea fans celebrate winning the Champions League
01:55
Manchester City and Chelsea fans sing in the streets of Portugal ahead of UCL final
00:34
De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'
00:48
Manchester City train ahead of first Champions League final
01:05
Real Madrid captured the club's sixth European Cup crown in 1966
02:03
Thomas Tuchel on personal sacrifices, and final against Manchester City
01:31
Zinedine Zidane: 'I’m proud of my players and now we have to think about LaLiga'
01:13
Pochettino: 'I am so proud of the players'
01:33
Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner and mentality ahead of Real Madrid
01:23
Pep Guardiola on Manchester City reaching Champions League Final: 'We did it!'
01:44
Behind The Scenes: Real Madrid is ready for the clash against Chelsea
01:20
Toni Kroos: 'We defend well and that’s important in a tie against a side like Chelsea'
00:21
Loki season 2 announced in end credits of last episode as fans go wild
00:49
Brian May devastated after 'stinking' sewage floods London home
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
01:20
Ted Lasso breaks Emmy Award nomination record set by Glee
01:02
Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company for billboard featuring Borat
11:19
Star Wars: The top 10 unscripted moments from film franchise
01:44
Milan’s La Scala ballet performs free show at historic swimming pool
00:00
Watch live as Emmy Award nominations announced
00:55
Super Mario 64 video game cartridge sells for record $1.5 million
00:57
Harry Redknapp makes cameo in EastEnders
00:55
Baddiel and Skinner perform ‘Three Lions’ on The Last Leg
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
00:35
Ringo Starr celebrates 81st birthday with message of 'peace and love'
00:55
Dalai Lama portrait made of Rubik’s Cubes fetches $550,000 at auction
00:35
Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'
01:33
Bruce Springsteen's daughter set to compete in Olympics
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
00:18
Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL
01:15
Casts of faces of 850 transgender people to be displayed in Trafalgar Square
00:38
Ed Sheeran phoned by government to check he is quarantining during interview
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:10
Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship rejected by judge
01:01
WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are finally married
01:41
‘I wish I had done more’: Quentin Tarantino on Harvey Weinstein allegations
02:32
Britney Spears conservatorship: Jamie Lynn Spears says she is ‘so proud’ of her sister
01:15
Ricky Gervais to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:21
Will Smith reveals details of his memoir hitting bookshelves in November
02:43
Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall quits group after controversially praising right-wing author
00:28
Cher joins TikTok to deliver Pride message
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
00:20
‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ movie trailer released
00:00
Watch live as Britney Spears fans gather near LA court amid conservatorship hearing
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
00:36
M&S claim new lingerie range was inspired by George Floyd's death
00:55
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron
00:48
'You f***ed up music': T-Pain says Usher comment led to four year depression
01:25
Naga Munchetty recalls traumatic coil fitting
00:27
Avril Lavigne joins TikTok with 'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk collab
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
01:10
Twins engaged to same man say they will ‘share’ babies
00:40
Australian news hosts left in hysterics when reporting on Jeff Bezos's rocket
00:48
Elizabeth Olsen says Jessica Chastain rescued Naomi Watts from security guard
00:40
Britney Spears says she has 'no idea' if she'll perform again
00:32
Coldplay perform hit songs against stunning NYC backdrop after Covid restrictions lifted
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
00:45
The cast of Friends do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
00:00
Watch live as Harvey Weinstein argues against extradition to California
00:47
Adele pays tribute to Grenfell fire victims in rare video
01:14
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu
02:43
Trailer for Netflix series Sweet Tooth
00:39
Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee
01:10
Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by devastating fire overnight
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
01:00
Trailer for Love Island 2021
00:28
Michael Douglas confused for daughter’s grandfather
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
00:37
Richard Ayoade and Steve Pemberton swear at Bafta TV Awards
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
00:50
Happy birthday McLOVIN: Superbad character would turn 40 today
01:10
Harry Potter Flagship Store to Open in NYC
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
00:36
American says that Australian KFC is much better than US
00:49
James Corden doesn't know if Carpool Karaoke will be allowed to return
00:42
Watchmen depicts 1921 Tulsa race massacre
00:37
Dita Von Teese revealed to be Beetroot on The Masked Dancer
00:36
John Barrowman thanks fans for their support
00:59
Cineworld allows gamers to play on the big screen
00:29
Cindy Crawford models Ross's leather pants from Friends
00:23
Amazon create AmaZen mindfulness pods for employees
00:29
TikToker creates scarily realistic Tom Cruise deepfakes
00:30
Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow perform duet of ‘Smelly Cat’ during Friends reunion
00:33
Friends Reunion: Cast quizzed on what Chandler did for a living
00:34
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had off-screen romance
00:31
David Schwimmer says he ‘doesn’t remember’ classic Friends episode
00:34
Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she’s ‘mortified’ with performance on show
00:48
Friends star Matthew Perry reveals live audience fear, saying ‘I felt I was gonna die’
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
00:40
Friends: Painful on-set accident led to superstitious 'huddle' before each episode
00:24
Friends cast reveal mystery of disappearing beam from Monica’s apartment
01:00
Matt LeBlanc explains how drunken incident night before Friends audition won him Joey role
00:24
Matt LeBlanc says Matthew Perry thought classic Friends episode was ‘stupid’
10:58
Top 10 anime you didn’t know existed (but need in your life)
12:21
Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery
01:48
Jimmy Kimmel tears into Ted Cruz on late-night show
02:11
Last Night in Soho: Mind-bending trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy psychological horror is released
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
00:34
Annoyed Meghan McCain cut off for advert break during anti-Semitism discussion
00:21
Pete Davidson jokes about Chrissy Teigen's bullying scandal
02:07
Marvel releases Eternals teaser trailer
02:29
On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’
02:41
HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season
02:23
The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'
02:27
Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'
02:23
Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar
12:43
Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5
01:57
Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham
02:22
Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'
03:00
Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'
02:22
The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'
03:16
Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'
13:52
Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4
02:01
Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'
01:50
BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'
02:15
BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'
01:58
Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'
02:17
Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'
11:31
Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3
02:08
Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'
02:03
Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'
02:18
Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'
02:03
BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'
02:15
Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'
11:29
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2
01:49
BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic
02:12
Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system
02:07
New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’
02:07
Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
10:32
Music Box Session #60: Mysie
09:42
Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich
09:45
Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell
09:54
Music Box Session #57: The Snuts
12:21
Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery
10:26
Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron
01:05
The Chelsea Pensioners advise to 'push off politely' in fraud awareness campaign
01:14
Baby hippopotamus born in zoo spends his days swimming and lounging in the sun
02:30
Cyclist rides through breathtaking glacier cave in Switzerland
00:58
Cryptocurrency wallet that will make owning Bitcoin 'mainstream' to be developed
00:29
Skydiver’s parachute gets tangled 3,500ft above ground
01:06
Jeweller makes necklaces and rings from teeth of dead loved ones
01:32
Man with microchip implants opens doors with wave of hand
01:03
Kamala Harris' stepdaughter walks Paris couture runway
00:55
World’s deepest pool featuring ‘sunken city' opens in Dubai
00:35
Remembering when a London ice rink let pets cool down due to heatwave
01:02
Giant lifelike 3D cat on Tokyo billboard meows at dazzled passersby
00:42
Incredible chess influencer beats Union Square hustler
01:17
Hilarious moment mischievous dog falls through garden hedge caught on CCTV
02:04
Waiter carries ‘insane’ amount of plates to serve multiple customers at once
01:08
Time-lapse drone footage turns sheep into moving work of art
02:05
Women face sanitary pad shortage as Lebanon’s economic crisis worsens
01:17
Public get their first glimpses of new Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace
02:27
Hundreds of royal fans gather as Princess Diana statue unveiled
00:52
Moment Princess Diana statue unveiled by Harry and William at Kensington Palace
00:30
Prince William and Harry arrive smiling ahead of unveiling of Princess Diana statue
00:00
Watch as Princess Diana’s statue unveiled at Kensington Palace with William and Harry in attendance
00:00
Watch live outside Kensington Palace ahead of Diana statue unveiling
03:11
Princess Diana: Key moments from her life
00:50
Adorable labrador jumps into pool in California for heatwave relief
01:20
Scientists create weight-loss device that locks people’s mouths shut
00:21
Specially-trained dog uses toilet like a human when her owners aren’t around
01:12
Laura Whitmore says she will take her baby to work with her on Love Island in Spain
00:25
Prince George makes first public appearance of the year at England vs Germany match
01:44
Ford Escort Prince Charles bought Princess Diana fetches £52,640 at auction
02:42
Sweet moments Royal Navy daddy surprises his daughter after returning home from sea
05:03
Dancer who was shot 9 times finds fame on TikTok with inspiring wheelchair performances
00:36
Adorable monkey jumps into elderly woman’s bed for a cuddle
01:00
Prince William sips Irn Bru as Queen looks on during Scotland tour
05:24
Man has over 30 procedures on his face in quest to look like a real-life Ken doll
01:05
The reason Kate Middleton could miss Princess Diana statue unveiling
00:25
Meet Bandit, the cat who loves to swim
01:02
Astronaut's timelapses show stunning views of Earth from space
01:02
Valedictorian’s mic cut off during speech about coming out
01:06
Windows 11 reveal: Six things to know about new Microsoft system
02:25
Pilot draws huge smiley face in sky full of balloons above Bristol
01:04
'Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston says she and ex Brad Pitt are ‘buddies’
01:13
Bacteria can change shape in order to increase antibiotic resistance
01:01
Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a golden tongue
00:13
Tense moment hero dad rescues daughter from angry pitbull
00:00
Watch live as Strawberry Supermoon shines over Istanbul
02:00
Bilingual toddler seamlessly switches between English and sign language to describe day at zoo
00:30
Rampaging cockerel chases shocked mum and five-year-old son round garden
00:20
Amazon driver delivers packages in town devastated by tornado
00:31
Adorable dog sings along as owner plays piano
00:59
Sheep has massive woolly coat sheared off
01:00
Elderly people fully vaccinated in Spain party at care home's music festival
00:58
Newborn baby wows family with thick head of hair
01:12
Kate Middleton launches Centre for Early Childhood
00:42
Palatial 7-bedroom San Francisco mansion with bay views sold for record $43.5m
03:05
Mother mouse raises orphaned baby mice as her own
00:57
Mum shares sweet story of big brother saving up to buy a PlayStation for his sibling
00:54
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal romantic reunion with steamy kiss
00:26
Bride scores home run playing rounders in 24kg Pakistani wedding dress
00:39
Australian prime minister tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit
00:31
Brazen dog throws rat snake around to fight reptile off in owner's garage
01:01
Fast food packaging accounts for '88% of world's coastline litter'
01:08
Dog breeds that have gained the most in popularity in last 20 years
00:29
Moment mum catches baseball one-handed from the stands while holding her baby
01:04
Giant ‘blinking’ star spotted in the Milky Way by astronomers
00:15
Duchess of Cambridge tells reporter she 'can't wait' to meet baby Lilibet
00:09
Skater's ollie over a flight of stairs ends in near-miss
00:59
Queen marks Prince Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him
00:53
Take a look inside a Mars impact crater
00:37
Overwhelmed restaurant worker suffers ‘panic attack’ in viral video
00:10
Tornado chaser nearly struck by lightning in Oklahoma
00:10
Cat’s lungs expand in medical students’ experiment
01:15
Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana
00:58
Piers Morgan rails against ‘cancel culture’ on ‘60 Minutes Australia'
00:59
Black teacher in Japan reveals questions his kindergarten students ask
00:48
Capuchin monkey plays with car navigation system
01:22
Nutritionists have one piece of advice if you are running to lose weight
01:00
These shoes developed for the visually impaired vibrate when objects are in the way
01:31
Louisiana man builds ingenious mousetrap - and it works
01:14
Pros and cons of cryptocurrency reward credit cards
00:51
Five foods you should never give your dog
00:36
Swimmers enjoy world’s first transparent ‘sky pool’ 35 metres above ground in London
00:34
Kate Middleton wears pink ‘princess dress’ to meet young cancer patient
00:47
Disastrous gender reveal creates confusion over baby's identity
00:55
Expert explains signs that a couple will break up
00:58
William and Kate take Prince Philip’s Land Rover to drive-in cinema event
00:52
Rare ‘dancing’ lemurs arrive at Chester Zoo
00:38
Jillian Michaels addresses Lizzo controversy
00:27
Golden Retriever pup runs again after surviving deadly parasite
01:41
Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed
00:28
Deer spotted swimming across Devon river
00:56
Friends cast open up about ‘no hook-up’ policy on set
00:35
Bees working together to remove Fanta lid in viral video
00:30
Little boy asks Kate Middleton: 'Are you a prince?'
00:42
Baby giraffe discovers own shadow
00:38
‘It’s hurting my ears!’ Prince William jokes as Kate attempts to DJ on Scotland tour
00:22