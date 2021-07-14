A skilled excavator operator has gone viral on social media after carefully driving his machine off the back of a truck in Egypt.

Footage shows the driver first bringing the digger to the edge of the truck, allowing it to slowly fall to the ground, using the bucket to keep his machine finely balanced.

He then spins the cab 180 degrees and backs the digger onto the road, landing with minimal force as passers-by look on.

The driver’s skilful actions caught the attention of many on Twitter, with one person even calling the driver’s effort “heroic”.