‘No complacency’ about coronation safety after palace arrest, security minister says

Government is "in no way complacent" about coronation safety after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night (2 May), Tom Tugendhat has said.

The security minister told Sky News he was "very very proud" of the police response.

Officers detained a man outside the palace after he allegedly threw items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the grounds.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident comes just days before King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

