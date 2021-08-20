More than £50 million has been spent by the Metropolitan Police over the past two years through policing Extinction Rebellion protests. The figure, which concerns the force's response to XR protests between 2019 and 2020, comes ahead of further action from the group on Monday. Matt Twist, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said that while they "understand people's right to protest", this right must be balanced "with the rights of others".

"[They should not] try and bring the City of London or wider Greater London to a halt," he added.