An eyewitness at the Doncaster to London train stabbings has described the moment a ‘hero’ threw himself in front of an attacker’s knife to protect a young female passenger.

Speaking to BBC News, passenger Olly Foster revealed people initially believed the attack to be a Halloween prank before terror spread through train carriages.

As bystanders fled, Foster described seeing one passenger’s extraordinary act of bravery.

“There was a girl who was really in a bit of a state because the guy tried to stab her. One of the older guys - who was an absolute hero - blocked it with his head,” Foster revealed.

Two people are still fighting for their lives in hospital following the attack. Police have confirmed a 32-year-old Black British national and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.