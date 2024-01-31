Zuckerberg told Meta ‘killing people’ in heated Senate hearing

Lindsey Graham told Mark Zuckerberg he has “blood on his hands” during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation on Wednesday, 31 March.

The Meta CEO appeared alongside tech leaders from TikTok, X/Twitter, Discord, and Snap to answer lawmakers’ questions on the steps their companies are taking to keep children safe online.

The California-based tech giant has been sued by several states that allege it knowingly and deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook to make them addictive to children, and has not protected them from online predators.

“You have blood on your hands. You have a product that’s killing people,” Mr Graham said as applause rang out.