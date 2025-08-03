British farmer’s year-long wheat crop destroyed by vandals days before harvest

A British farmer’s year-long wheat crop was destroyed by vandals who appear to have driven a vehicle through a field just days before harvest.

Footage shared by Heady’s Farm in Buckinghamshire on Sunday (3 August) shows hundreds of crops knocked over due to the suspected car ploughing.

Bending down to inspect the damage, the farmer said that he won’t be able to harvest any of the wheat that’s been knocked over, labelling the incident as “so disappointing".

He added: “You wonder why farmers are angry at people and say ‘get off our land’. It’s not the normal people, it’s the bloody idiots who decide to drive their cars about in fields.”