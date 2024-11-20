Thousand of farmers descend on Westminster in protest of ‘tractor tax’

A fourth-generation farmer described his fears that he would have to sell a quarter of his farm if Labour introduced their proposed agricultural inheritance tax hikes.

Tom Edwards told The Independent his family has been farming since 1906.

He brought his children to the protest in Westminster on Tuesday.

"As it stands, we'd have to sell a quarter of the farm to pay the tax on this stupid idea," he told The Independent.

Mr Edwards was one of 13,000 people who descended on London to voice their opposition to Rachel Reeves' tax announced in the Budget.