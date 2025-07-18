Felix Baumgartner reflects on iconic space jump in resurfaced clip after his death

Felix Baumgartner reflects on his iconic space jump in a resurfaced clip following his death.

The Austrian extreme sportsman, known for his record-breaking skydive from the edge of space, died following a paragliding accident in Italy on Thursday (17 July).

The 56-year-old made headlines around the world in October 2012 when, wearing a specially made suit, he jumped from a balloon 38km (24 miles) above Earth, becoming the first skydiver to break the sound barrier, typically measured at more than 690 mph.