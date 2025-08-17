Watch: US fighter jets escort Putin out of Alaska after Trump summit

The Kremlin has released footage of Vladimir Putin being escorted out of Alaska by US fighter jets after his meeting with Donald Trump on Friday (15 Aug).

Video shows US Air Force F-22 and F-35 aircraft flanking the Russian leader’s Ilyushin Il-96-300 airliner - dubbed ‘the Flying Kremlin’, as he headed home following the day-long summit.

Putin had a similar escort on his entry into Alaska as his presidential airliner passed through Alaska’s Air Defense Identification Zone, an area just outside America’s soverign airspace in which all aircraft must identify themselves to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).