Martin Lewis warns low interest rate may never return

Interest rates may not return to their previous levels, Martin Lewis has warned.

Mortgage borrowers are under further pressure after rates rose for the tenth time in a row on Thursday, 2 February.

Bank of England decision makers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the base rate from 3.5 to 4.5 per cent to help bring down double-digit inflation.

Speaking to LBC, the MoneySavingExpert founder told Andrew Marr that people should not make any financial judgements on the basis that rates would go back to where they were.

