Man sets himself on fire during botched arson attempt at restaurant

A man accidentally set himself on fire while attempting to carry out an arson attack at a restaurant in Australia.

The unidentified suspect was caught on CCTV entering the Al Marjan restaurant in Campbellfield, Melbourne, on 21 May, last year.

CCTV released by Victoria Police, shows a suspect dressed in black, pour accelerant across the bar and floor, before slipping on the surface.

As the suspect tries to ignite the fire, he is suddenly engulfed in flames.

Despite being set alight, the alleged arsonist manages to flee. Police have released the video in an appeal for public assistance to identify the suspect.