Blaze burns through Cambodian casino hotel, killing at least 10

A raging blaze has engulfed a Cambodian hotel casino in the border town of Poipet, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30 others.

The deadly fire started around midnight on Wednesday (28 December), at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel, and continued till Thursday morning, sending plumes of smoke and menacing flames toward the sky.

Whilst the cause of the incident is yet to be known, Thai police reported that 50 people, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the casino complex.