London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat.

Around 100 firefighters tackled a huge blaze in Wennington, east London, on Tuesday (19 July), with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said LFB is under “immense pressure” due to a number of fires across the city.

Record-breaking temperatures of 40.2C were recorded at London Heathrow on Tuesday amid the UK heatwave.

