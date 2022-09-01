Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate

Black smoke rose into the Californian sky as a raging wildfire engulfed fields next to Interstate 5 in Castaic on 31 August.

Footage shows the scene as flames rose into the sky as the blaze tore through the land amid an extreme heat wave.

Officials said the Route Fire had spread to over 5,200 acres on 1 September, and was at just 12 per cent containment.

The fire led to the full closure of the I-5 at Vista Del Lago.

