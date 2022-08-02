Fireball Whisky truck engulfed by flames on side of motorway

A motorist filmed the moment a Fireball Whiskey truck was engulfed by flames on the side of the motorway near Bedford.

This footage, recorded by Harry Ralston, shows the the truck, which ironically sports a flaming design of painted red black flames, burning off the M1.

A spokesperson for the service said in a statement: “There was a lot of smoke in the area, but no-one has been injured as a result of the incident.”

Ralston can be heard exclaiming "boy, feel the heat off that!" as he passed the smoking vehicle.

