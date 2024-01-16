Firefighter plunges into icy water to save dog trapped in Utah pond

Watch the moment a firefighter jumped into an icy pond to save a trapped dog in Utah.

On Sunday, 14 January, firefighter Logan Hadley crawled along a safety line toward the dog trapped in a circle of freezing water in Steed Pond in Clearfield.

“Bob, be nice, he’s going to help you,” a person on shore shouts to the panicked dog in the video posted to Facebook by the North Davis Fire District.

The firefighter managed to shove Bob onto the ice where the dog shakes off the cold water and dashes across to his family, while firefighters pulled their colleague across the snow.