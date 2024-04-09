Cars and vans drove through flooded roads in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on Tuesday 9 April after the River Arun burst its banks overnight.

More than 200 people in the county have been evacuated, amid warnings that “flooding may increase” throughout the day.

The evacuations included around 180 people rescued overnight from Medmerry Holiday Park in Earnley and around 15 from Ferry Road and Rope Walk in Littlehampton, West Sussex County Council said.

Forecasters warned that heavy rain and strong winds would continue to batter parts of southern England, western Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland over the next few days.