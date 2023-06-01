Florida beachgoers rescued after becoming stranded on jetty rocks

Florida beachgoers were rescued after they became stranded on slippery rocks in Fort Pierce Inlet State Park on Memorial Day (29 May).

A marine unit from the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office assisted other emergency services to retrieve the swimmers, who found themselves unexpectedly trapped as they did not take into account the danger of the swift current.

“While we strongly encourage all beachgoers to stay clear of these rocks for their safety, we are also thankful there were no serious injuries in this incident,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said.