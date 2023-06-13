Police helicopter captures attempted home invasion during routine flight

Four men were arrested after allegedly attempting an “ambush-style home invasion” in Florida on Saturday 10 June, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the aviation unit was on routine patrol over the weekend when they spotted suspicious activity in the Cypress Creek neighbourhood, south of Tampa.

Aerial footage video from the chopper shows four suspects surrounding a home, before throwing a brick at the door and waiting for someone to exit.

When no one came out, the suspects fled and were pursued by patrol units.

Their vehicle struck a curb during the chase - which saw the suspects discharge three firearms - and they fled on foot before they were caught and charged.