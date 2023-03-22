White House condemns ‘utterly wrong’ expansion of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

The White House has condemned the “utterly wrong” expansion of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said that the expansion is “part of a disturbing and dangerous” trend across the US of anti-LGBT+ legislation.

“It’s completely, utterly wrong,” Ms Jean-Pierre told reporters during her briefing on Wednesday 22 March.

“We’ve been very clear, crystal clear, about that when it comes to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and other actions that this governor has taken in the state of Florida.”

