Elderly man and his dogs rescued from sinking car in Florida

Footage shows first responders rescuing an elderly driver and his two dogs from a sinking SUV in Florida.

The man reportedly drove into a retention pond after he suffered a medical emergency last week.

Longwood police officers and firefighters pulled the man out of the car by breaking the glass and cutting through his seatbelt.

According to local news reports, the driver was hospitalized for treatment where he was expected to make a full recovery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.