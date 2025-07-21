Police break black driver's window and punch him in face for not having headlights on

This is the moment a black driver in Florida had his window broken and was punched in the face after police pulled him over for not having his headlights on in the daytime.

The incident - shared by William McNeil Jr in a now-viral video - took place at 4.17pm on Feb 19 this year.

After being pulled over by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old can be seen speaking to officers who tell him he was stopped for driving without headlights in ‘inclement weather.’ McNeil asks to speak to a supervisor before his window is broken and he is punched at least twice in the face before being dragged to the floor out of sight.

The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation.

McNeil spent two days in jail after being charged with resisting an officer without violence and driving on a suspended license.