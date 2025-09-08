Wild boar charges sheriff's deputy after being discovered in Florida living room

This is the moment a sheriff’s deputy gets charged by a wild boar while trying to remove the animal from a Florida home.

Officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s were called to a home in LeHigh Acres on September 4 after a boar crashed through a glass door into the lounge of the house.

Bodycam captured the beast calmly standing in the living room while shocked deputies, and a seemingly unbothered senior citizen in a chair, looked on.

While trying to coax the boar out, it charged and appeared to catch one of the deputies in the legs before they were able to safely send it back to the woods.