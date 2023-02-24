Therese Coffey has suggested eating turnips could help avoid fruit and vegetable shortages in UK.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the environment secretary said she was “conscious consumers want a year-round choice”, but insisted people aren’t thinking about what they could be missing and should “cherish” UK produce.

“A lot of people would be eating turnips right now, rather than thinking necessarily about aspects of lettuce and tomatoes and similar,” Ms Coffey said.

“But I’m conscious that consumers want a year-round choice, and that’s what our supermarkets, growers and food producers around the world try to satisfy.”

