Watch moment football thug swings traffic cone at police

This is the moment a football thug swings a traffic cone at police as he clashed with officers trying to keep order between supporters.

Declan Thomas of Heol Derw, Ebbw Vale, was arrested following the Cardiff City v Bristol City game on 28 October 2023.

Thomas, 21, took a leading role in disorder at a temporary road closure on Sloper Road and some of his behaviour can be seen here on police Body Worn Video.

The temporary closure was in place to allow home and away supporters to make their way from the stadium safely.

Thomas pleaded guilty to affray and was issued with a three-year Football Banning Order and 14-month custodial sentence, suspended for 24 months, when he appeared in court on 17 May.