Ford GB’s managing director on Ford’s past, present and future

Lisa Brankin joined Ford GB as a graduate trainee in 1990. Now she’s running the business as chair and managing director.

Lisa joins our EV editor Steve Fowler for a drive on the roads around Ford’s Essex HQ in the brand’s latest EV, the Ford Puma Gen-E. They talk about Ford’s past, present and future, the importance of the Ford Transit in the brand’s line-up and the challenges that lie ahead particularly from Chinese brands.

Watch more from Drive Smart on Independent TV.