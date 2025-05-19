Four ‘worst-case scenarios’ led Mexican ship to hit Brooklyn Bridge, expert reveals

A marine expert has revealed the four “worst-case scenarios” which caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people and injuring and 19.

Sal Mercogliano, a former merchant mariner, said the ship’s height, a powerful current, strong winds and the lack of a more controlled tugboat escort all resulted in the crash on Saturday (17 May).

“The prudent thing would’ve been to leave two hours earlier, when the tide was going out," Mercogliano told AP.

“But I don’t think they ever envisioned that their engine would’ve propelled them into the bridge.”

However, Mercogliano claimed the tragedy “could have been a lot worse” had the ship’s steel rigging not been in place, which stopped the masts from falling into the water.