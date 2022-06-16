Four year old boy in Texas accidentally given vasectomy

A Texas family is suing a doctor after their four-year-old son was accidentally given a vasectomy.

The child was allegedly in hospital for hernia surgery when the incident took place at Texas Children's Hospital according to the family's personal injury attorney Randy Sorrels.

Vasectomies are a form of contraception in which a person's tubes that carry sperm are sealed or cut. It is now a reversible procedure.

Mr Sorrels claims the surgeon, who has no history of malpractice, "cut the wrong piece of anatomy."

