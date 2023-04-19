CNN anchor laughs as he reports on $787.5m Fox News and Dominion settlement

A CNN anchor laughed as he reported that Fox News paid a $787.5m (£633m) settlement to Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday, 18 April.

The voting machine manufacturer accused the network of airing false claims that its machines were used to rig the US presidential election in 2020 in favour of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Footage shows Jake Tapper chuckling as he announced news of the settlement.

“I’m sorry this is going to be difficult to say with a straight face,” the anchor said through laughter.

