Rishi Sunak meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris for talks on Channel migrant crossings

Rishi Sunak has met with Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, with the pair expected to discuss Channel migrant crossings on Friday (10 March).

The prime minister’s trip to France marks the first UK-France summit in five years.

Paris has reportedly briefed that the summit should be seen as the “beginning of a beautiful renewed friendship” but despite this, it’s expected that Mr Macron will reject British calls to return small boat asylum seekers to France.

