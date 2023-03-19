Protests erupt in France over Macron’s bill raising retirement age

Protests have erupted in France over Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age by two years through parliament without a vote.

Under the plans, workers will retire at 64 rather than 62.

Protests have been ongoing for weeks over the policy, but escalated on Friday (17 March) when police officers dispersed crowds with tear gas and water cannons in Paris.

It comes as opposition parties on the right and left filed no-confidence motions in the government, with the vote taking place on Monday.

