Hundreds march with French mayor whose house was attacked during riots

Residents in a Paris neighbourhood marched in solidarity with its mayor after his home was attacked in riots on Sunday, 2 July.

Hundreds walked through the streets of with Vincent Jeanbrun in L’Hay les Roses on Monday after his home was hit by a burning car.

Rioting has broken out across France over the last week after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in suburban Paris.

Several police stations and town halls have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days.