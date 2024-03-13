Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Conservative party is being “bankrolled” by someone using “racist” language during a fiery Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 13 March.

The Labour leader’s comments came in the wake of a continuing row over a Tory donor’s alleged comments about Diane Abbott.

Frank Hester, who donated £10m to the Tories last year, allegedly made a series of incendiary comments about the MP, including that she made him “want to hate all Black women”.

A statement from Mr Hester’s firm said he “accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott... but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin.”