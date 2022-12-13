Who is Sam Bankman-Fried? The FTX founder arrested in Bahamas

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas on behalf of the US government, prosecutors in New York City have confirmed.

The entrepreneur began his financial career as an intern at Jane Street Capital, a proprietary trading firm, returning after graduating from MIT.

Mr Bankman-Fried founded the quantitative trading firm Alameda Research in 2017, before setting up FTX in 2019.

He was arrested on Monday, 12 December, after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving users unable to withdraw funds.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.