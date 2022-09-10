What will happen at the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is expected to be held on Monday, 19 September.

While the exact date and time has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that the day of the funeral will be a bank holiday.

In the next few days, the Queen’s coffin will leave Balmoral and travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

From there it will take part in a procession to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days, where the public will be invited to pay their respects.

