Removal of world-famous Game of Thrones trees in Northern Ireland begins

Work began on Monday, 20 November, to cut down world-famous trees in Northern Ireland that featured in Game of Thrones.

Six beech trees at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim will be removed and remedial work will be carried out on several others.

They have attracted significant numbers of tourists from around the world after featuring in the HBO series, but concerns have been raised about the state of several of the trees and a number have blown down during storms in recent years.

The trees were originally planted to line the Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, which was built around 1775.