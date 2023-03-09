Downing Street brands Gary Lineker’s criticism of asylum policy ‘unacceptable’

Downing Street has described Gary Lineker’s criticism of new asylum policy as “not acceptable” and “disappointing”.

The Match of the Day host has faced criticism from Suella Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British [licence fee] payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns that they have about small boats crossings and illegal migration,” Rishi Sunak’s press secretary told reporters on Wednesday.

