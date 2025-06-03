A doctor has described the desperate situation in Gaza after 27 people were killed waiting for aid in Rafah.

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday (3 June), according to local health officials, after Israeli troops reportedly opened fire near an aid centre in Rafah.

Tuesday's shooting took place at the same location where witnesses say Israeli forces fired a day earlier at crowds heading toward the aid hub.

Speaking to Sky News, Goher Rahbour, a consultant surgeon working in Khan Younis, said: “The whole situation here is very, very desperate – there is a complete lack of everything.”