Moment Israeli army appears to intercept Gaza-bound aid ship Handala

Footage appears to show the moment Israeli forces intercept an aid ship heading for Gaza on Saturday evening (26 July).

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition released a statement saying its civilian vessel Handala was intercepted about 40 miles from Gaza on Saturday.

The Handala was carrying 21 civilians representing 12 countries, including the UK, and includes parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists, environmentalists, and other human rights defenders.

The ship was carrying vital aid including baby formula, nappies, food, and medicine.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is yet to issue a statement.