US Air Force video shows latest round of aid air dropped to Gaza

Video shared by the US military shows US Air Force personnel and planes taking part in aid air drops on Wednesday 13 March.

The US Department of Defense says personnel with experience in sustained airdrops plus C-17 aircraft have been deployed “to expedite the delivery of aid for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.”

There is growing hunger in Gaza as a conflict between Israel and Hamas that sparked a humanitarian disaster continues.

The US and other countries have been airdropping food into northern Gaza in recent weeks to help alleviate the crisis.