Sunak repeatedly ignores question on whether he told former aide about election date

Rishi Sunak repeatedly refused to say whether he told his parliamentary aide about the date of the general election, as the Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a “small number” of bets on the 4 July poll.

So far five Conservatives are known to have been caught up in the Gambling Commission inquiry, including the prime minister’s former parliamentary aide, Craig Williams.

During a campaign visit in Derbyshire, Mr Sunak was repeatedly asked whether he had confided in Mr Williams ahead of his surprise announcement of a summer election.

“I’ve been clear about this. I’m furious to have learnt about these allegations,” he responded, refusing to directly answer the question.