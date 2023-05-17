Starmer promises ‘new business model’ for UK under Labour government

Sir Keir Starmer addressed business chiefs as he stepped up engagement with industry ahead of the general election expected next year.

Labour will tear up planning red tape and allow some development on the green belt in order to increase the supply of homes, Sir Keir said.

The leader of the opposition said he wanted to see the price of houses fall, relative to incomes, and accused the Tories of killing the dream of home ownership.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.